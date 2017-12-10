Petrofac mulls a sale of its North Sea arm

Courtney Goldsmith

Petrofac is mulling an exit from the North Sea as it works to tackle its looming debt pile amid a fraud investigation, according to reports.

The troubled FTSE 250 oil services firm has struggled since the oil price crash in 2014, and as of the end of June the company's debt pile had swelled to $1bn (£747m).

The firm's share price took a huge hit in May after it suspended its chief operating officer amid an investigation into bribery, corruption and money laundering by the Serious Fraud Office.

It took another beating in August when its chief executive Ayman Asfari was fined €300,000 (£264,000) by Italy's market watchdog over alleged insider trading, which Asfari has denied.

Petrofac has hired consultants from Bain & Co to explore options for its North Sea unit, including a sale, the Sunday Times reported.

It comes ahead of a trading update on 14 December. Analysts at Barclays said Petrofac's orders have remained stubbornly slow in the second half of the year, with a few major tenders going against the company.

"Stock-wise, Petrofac remains a recovery play, in our view, with the share price more than reflecting well-known concerns," they said.

On Friday, Petrofac's shares closed down slightly at 417.9p, having more than halved from this time last year when its shares stood at around 915p.

Petrofac is one of the North Sea's top services suppliers​. The Times said the firm's North Sea business, which employs around 4,000 workers, could attract players including SNC-Lavalin, KBR and Bluewater.

Petrofac and Bain & Co declined to comment.

