Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley will ask investors to approve a £11m payout to his brother at an extraordinary general meeting this week.

Ashley, chief executive and majority shareholder of the retail chain, will abstain from the vote on Wednesday. In November, Ashley said he expects independent shareholders will vote against the proposal.

A review by law firm RPC, commissioned by Sports Direct's board, found that John Ashley was underpaid to the tune of £11m due to "concerns about public relations".

The vote comes a day before Sports Directs updates the City on its financials with the publication of its half-year results.

Nicholas Hyett, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "There's rarely a dull announcement from Sports Direct, and half year results are unlikely to be an exception."

Ashley is expected to update the market on his plans to make Sports Direct the "Selfridges of sport". Hyett said early store conversions have beaten expectations. Meanwhile, Ashley has also continued building on his investment portfolio, hiring a new head of strategic investments for his firm.

"Ultimately though it’s the core sports retail business that matters, and with margins under pressure improvements are needed," Hyett said.