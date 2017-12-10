Helen Cahill

South African tycoon Christo Wiese is facing yet more turmoil after a top credit agency slashed its rating on New Look, one of his key investments.

Wiese controls New Look though his investment firm Brait. He is also the largest shareholder in Steinhoff, which was thrown into disarray last week when its shares plummeted 90 per cent due to accounting irregularities. Chief executive Markus Jooste resigned on the announcement, leaving Wiese in charge.

On Friday, Moody's said it was "uncertain" that New Look could return to profitability. The ratings giant has predicted that earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation at New Look will slump to £50m this year, down from £155m in the prior year. The retail chain could struggle to service its £1.1bn debt, Moody's said.

"Our decision to downgrade New Look's ratings reflects our expectations that, after a particularly weak second quarter, results in the second half of the company's fiscal year will also fall well short of last year," said David Beadle, Moody's lead analyst for New Look.

"Following changes to the senior management team, New Look is seeking to refocus on its historic value-based broad appeal. However this strategy will take time, and the path towards a meaningful recovery in profitability is uncertain."

Moody's also downgraded department store House of Fraser due to its weak results in the first three quarters of the year.

The company has been disrupted by the launch of a new web platform, Moody's said, as well as challenging market conditions.