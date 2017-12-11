Business confidence falters amid lengthy Brexit negotiations

Courtney Goldsmith

Confidence among British businesses has dampened amid long and unclear Brexit negotiations as firms awaited last week’s breakthrough, a new report suggests.

Businesses breathed a sigh of relief on Friday when Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker confirmed that transition and trade could finally be discussed after "sufficient progress" was made in the first phase of Brexit negotiations.

However, while businesses waited for that decision to come, optimism fell to a seven-month low in November, according to the latest business trends report being published today by accountants and business advisers BDO.

BDO's optimism index, which indicates how firms expect their order books to deliver over the coming six months, declined to 102.05 from 103.17 in October, just above the long-term trend of 100.

The dip in optimism was also reflected in BDO’s output index, which fell a further 0.09 in November to 98.99, below the long-term trend and at its lowest reading in almost two years.

“The unprecedented political and economic climate is stunting the growth of UK business," said Peter Hemington, partner at BDO.

"The continued absence of clarity about our potential Brexit trade deal leaves businesses lacking confidence to make important decisions regarding future investment and direction.

“The government needs to be clear with all UK businesses about its Brexit plan and what the most likely outcome will be. Only then will UK businesses be able to make informed decisions and the necessary preparations to protect and encourage future growth.”

Meanwhile, the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) slightly downgraded its three-year outlook for the UK economy today, cutting growth expectations from 1.6 per cent to 1.5 per cent in 2017, from 1.2 per cent to 1.1 per cent in 2018, and from 1.4 per cent to 1.3 per cent in 2019.

“Despite pockets of resilience and success, and strong results for some UK firms, the bigger picture is one of slow economic growth amid uncertain trading conditions," said Adam Marshall, the director general of the BCC.

In the face of last week's breakthrough, Marshall said Brexit uncertainty still lingers in business communities, undermining many firms' investment decisions and confidence.

"It is now crucial to deliver a firm transition period and clarity on the nature of the UK’s future trading relationship with the EU.

"Certainty over the course of Brexit would also help to stabilise markets, and reduce the volatility of sterling, which businesses say is increasing their costs.

“Yet even the best possible Brexit deal won’t be worth the paper it’s written on if the government fails to address the many long-standing, and well-known, barriers to growth here at home."

