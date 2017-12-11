Courtney Goldsmith

Ministers will question the competitions watchdog and consumer groups this week on the potential of the government's draft energy price cap bill to solve the "broken" energy market.

The Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) committee will today publish written evidence from 44 sources including the Big Six energy suppliers, Ofgem, organisations like the Confederation of British Industry and MPs, ahead of a public evidence session on Tuesday.

“The energy market is broken. The government needs to act to stamp out energy companies exploiting loyal customers and leaving these consumers stuck on overinflated energy tariffs," said Rachel Reeves, the chair of the Beis committee.

Under the government's draft plan, energy regulator Ofgem will be required to consult and impose a temporary absolute price cap on standard variable tariffs, which are default tariffs that can cost hundreds of pounds more than cheaper deals.

However, the plans have been criticised for their potential to cause bills to rise in the longer term and make consumers even less engaged with the market.

It comes after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) more than a year ago proposed a raft of new measures designed to improve competition in the sector following a two-year investigation.

The Beis committee said it would question the CMA's opinions about market-wide price caps as well as the "controversies" around the CMA's consumer detriment figure. In its report last year, the CMA estimated that the detriment from excessive prices to customers of Big Six firms was about £1.4bn a year over 2012 to 2015.

"As a committee, we will be taking a close eye to the government’s energy price cap proposals in the evidence sessions ahead and we will then report with recommendations to ensure this draft legislation can deliver on the government’s promise to deliver lower bills for consumers," Reeves said.

Meanwhile, fresh data today from Energy UK said more than 5m customers have now switched electricity supplier this year, topping last year's figure.

More than 475,000 customers switched provider in November, up by 14 per cent on this time last year. With now more than 55 suppliers to choose from now, nearly a quarter (24 per cent) of the monthly switches were to a small or mid-tier suppliers.

