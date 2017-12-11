West Elm plans new stores for UK in 2018

Helen Cahill

West Elm, New York-based purveyor of mid-century furniture, intends to open new stores in the UK next year.

The chain, part of retail giant Williams Sonoma group, opened its second UK store last week. The new outlet is based in Bentalls shopping centre, Kingston. West Elm opened its first store in the UK on Tottenham Court Road in 2013.

Read more: Dresses, watches, and new PJs: What Londoners want for Christmas this year

And, the chain has its sights set on further locations in London. Speaking to City A.M., Ron Young, executive vice president, global, at Williams Sonoma, said the firm was close to tying up property deals and that "there will be new things that come into London" in 2018.

London remains a target for the group because of its love of mid-century furniture, he said. West Elm is also seeking to establish itself in the capital because Londoners have similar tastes to New Yorkers, he said, and the West Elm brand is well-known among tourists.

West Elm has shunned the franchise model in the UK, believing that it should be in full control of its operations in such a valuable market. Young said West Elm hopes to move throughout the country, but that the brand must not over-extend itself.

He said it would be easy for West Elm to spend huge amounts of money with a rapid expansion. However, he said was key to make sure the brand was properly introduced to UK consumers before it built up a sprawling property portfolio.

Read more: Businesses to launch claim against Clydesdale 'this side of Christmas'

In 2016, West Elm accounted for $1bn (£750m) of the total $5bn in sales made by Williams Sonoma, a group which includes Pottery Barn and Rejuvenation. The group employs over 28,000 people.

Young said that the EU referendum outcome had not affected West Elm's expansion plans in the UK.

"I think they will find solutions to the disagreements," he said. "It causes pause just because you need to know what the rules are going to be...you just want clarity."