Bah humbug: Spending fall points to miserly Christmas for retailers

Spending fell again last month, with experts saying that the trend of falling spending is unlikely to improve in the near future.

Household spending fell by 0.9 per cent year-on-year in November, according to numbers released today by Visa. In October, spending was down by 2.1 per cent.

Visa said the figures strengthened its prediction that UK businesses will be hit with the first fall in Christmas spending since 2012 this winter.

Consumers chose to cut back on big-ticket items, such as car purchases and Christmas holidays, resulting in a six per cent slump in spending on transport and communications.

Spending on clothing and household goods fell by 2.1 per cent and two per cent respectively.

However, the trend for beauty spending and eating out continued, with spending in these areas up by 4.9 per cent and 4.2 per cent respectively.

Annabel Fiddes, principal economist at IHS Markit, said: "Overall, the figures add to the relatively downbeat assessment of UK consumer spending as households' budget continue to be squeezed by rising living costs and lacklustre wage growth.

"Unless the squeeze on households unwinds and consumer confidence strengthens, it seems unlikely that consumer spending trends will improve anytime soon."