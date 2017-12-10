Lynsey Barber

London awoke on Sunday to a sprinkling of snow and wintery conditions as the Met Office extended its weather warnings further south.

It warned that areas as far south as Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Essex are now included in the amber warning for heavy snow with the potential to disrupt travel and leave rural areas cut off.

In the capital, the snow has already brought delays to the Tube. The Metropolitan line is part suspended from Wembley Park to Amersham, Chesham, Watford and Uxbridge due to power supply issues caused by snow. That's also affecting the Piccadilly line between Acton Town and Uxbridge, and Arnos Grove and Cockfosters, while the Central line has no service between North Acton and West Ruislip.

Forecasters have also warned of heavy rain, gales and freezing temperatures. The Met Office has said last night was the coldest of 2017 so far. It also noted snow depths of as much as 12cm in High Wycombe

Heathrow airport warned customers that there might be some delays to flights. Flights were suspended temporarily at Birmingham airport.

And on the trains, Chiltern Railways services from Birmingham to Marylebone are disrupted, and those from Harrow-on-the-Hill to Amersham.

National Rail recommends that anyone travelling check service disruptions.