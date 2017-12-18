The other London 2012 Olympics legacy: Blossoming UK sport industry careers

Joe Hall

The legacy of the London 2012 Olympics tends to be debated every time Britain’s athletes exceed or fall short of medal expectations, official sport participation figures are released or the London Stadium’s costs make more headlines.

Less frequently discussed, however, are the Games’ catalysing effect on a growing British sport industry; according to one study, by analysts Oxford Economics, hosting the Olympics has produced a £16.5bn boost to overall GDP and created 62,000 jobs.

In staging the Olympics, Stratford became a magnet not only for thousands of the world’s best athletes but also for talent representatives, marketers, sponsorship managers, lawyers, governing bodies, sport-themed tech start-ups and a multitude of media companies.

Read more: Mo Farah surprised by BBC Sports Personality success

While London 2012 chiefs talked up hopes of encouraging future athletes with the slogan “Inspire a generation”, there was less focus on a new crop of sport industry professionals seizing their opportunity.

But three rising stars selected for the 2018 Sport Industry NextGen programme, which aims to identify and bring together future leaders in the sector, cite London 2012 as the springboard from which their careers were launched.

“On reflection there wasn’t much that I didn’t get to experience that year,” Daniel Smith, now Nike’s head of track and field marketing, told City A.M.

Smith, who also runs cross-category and operations sports marketing for the international conglomerate, played college golf in the United States before joining Nike as an intern at the perfect time.

“It was about learning the fundamentals of the sport industry, working hard and making the most of every opportunity,” he says. “But I couldn’t help stop and just appreciate where I was and what I was doing.

“To this day those experiences still provide the inspiration and motivation that keeps me progressing on both personal and professional levels.”

James Olivier, now a sponsorship manager for Sony Interactive Entertainment, was working at the Excel Centre, which hosted boxing, table tennis and weightlifting, and was tasked branding the venue on behalf of the International Olympic Committee.

He has since gone on to take a key role in shaping the look and feel of the Champions League as part of Sony’s sponsorship team but, much like an athlete who learns from their first taste of the big leagues, it was the Olympics with which he credits learning the foundational skills he now utilises.

“London 2012 provided an ideal platform for me to start and build my career around sport and in particular the major global sports events and tournaments — something I hadn’t really considered as an option before,” Olivier told City A.M.

“The numerous planning meetings in the months out from the Games and the scale of the behind-the-scenes operations, both of which were an eye-opener for me at such an early stage of my career, particularly stuck with me.”

With an Olympics on their doorstep, opportunities emerged for young sports industry professionals such as Olivier and Smith that would not have otherwise have come to Britain.

That was especially true for Chevaune Halewood, who joined Adidas on a graduate programme in 2011 and is now a senior sports marketing manager for Olympics at the German sportswear giant. She was able to assist with a massive marketing operation as the official sponsor of Team GB.

“As a sports marketing graduate fresh out of university, Adidas offered me a golden opportunity to work for a tier-one sponsor at a home Olympic Games,” Halewood told City A.M.

“It really was every graduate’s dream. It provided me with an invaluable insight into the workings of a global sports brand and the intricacies involved in servicing 27 individual Team GB sports.

“The time spent working at our hospitality centre in the heart of Westfield enabled me to learn from a cross-section of people from all levels of our global business and opened my eyes to career opportunities within the Olympics category.”

Few companies enjoyed a better reflected glow than Adidas, whose logo was a ubiquitous presence on the uniforms of a home team that scooped up a record medal haul.

For Halewood it demonstrated first hand the influence that could be wielded by a successful sports marketing campaign.

“The cross-category power of our brand that sticks in my mind was encapsulated in one evening where both Steven Gerrard and Stella McCartney were in our Adidas hospitality centre and then two hours later I saw David Rudisha break the world record in the 800m,” she says.

All three of Sport Industry’s NextGen leaders have similar moments of drama seared in the memory.

“I learnt very quickly that in the world of sponsorship the relationships became very personal,” says Smith. “You live every moment, successes or otherwise. Mo [Farah] and Greg’s [Rutherford] golds in athletics were fantastic and something I’ll never forget.”

Daniel Smith

Head of track and field, cross category and operations sports marketing, Nike.

Daniel Smith joined Nike as an Olympic intern in 2012, and now runs the sports marketing show across the track & field sector for the brand.

Chevaune Halewood

​Senior sports marketing manager: Olympics, Adidas UK

Chevaune Halewood started in a graduate role in 2011 during the build up to London 2012 as part of Adidas' Olympic Project team. After flourishing in the Games, she is now a senior part of the team, managing some of the brand’s biggest athletics projects including the London Marathon contract, the British Olympic Association and Paralympic Association, as well as individual athletes.

James Olivier

Sponsorship manager, Sony Interactive Entertainment

James Olivier's career in sport began at the Excel Centre, an Olympic venue for London 2012, where he joined the team to help across branding and events on behalf of IOC Olympic Venues. He has since gone on to take key responsibilities at the FIFA World Cup 2014 and the UEFA Champions League as part of the Sony sponsorship team.