Joe Hall

The largest prize in snooker outside of the World Championship and Masters is on offer to the winner of Sunday's UK Championship final.

This year's champion at York's Barbican Centre will pocket £170,000.

There are only two larger prizes at ranked snooker events - the £180,000 and £425,000 paid to the World Snooker Championship runner-up and winner respectively - while the non-ranking Masters pays its winner £200,000.

Five-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan will compete in his seventh UK Championship final on Sunday after seeing off Stephen Maguire 6-4 in the semi-finals.

Defeat in the final will still see O'Sullivan finish the tournament with a healthy runner's up prize of £75,000 while Maguire makes do with the £35,000 paid out to defeated semi-finalists.

Victory for O'Sullivan would see him move level with Steve Davis' record haul of six UK Championship titles and Stephen Hendry's 18 win in the Triple Crown events; the World Championship, UK Championship and Masters.

The 42-year-old won his first title 24 years ago in 1993, earning less than half of what he could win this weekend with a prize of £70,000.

O'Sullivan is the highest-earning snooker player in history with a career total of £5.6m. No other player has ever earned £5m or more.

He has enjoyed a fruitful 2017, winning the Masters, English Open and Shanghai Masters which came with prizes of £200,000, £70,000 and £150,000 respectively.