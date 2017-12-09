Alys Key

If you've passed a crowd of excitable people with white beards and red accessories today, no - it's not a Momentum meetup.

Today is the annual Santacon parade and pub crawl. Participants are split into four groups take different routes around London, passing landmarks.

As the routes are only revealed to registered Santas the day before the event, the exact routes are not public. The event began at 11am and Santas have already been spotted today at Brick Lane, Kings Cross, and in Jamaica Road.

The event has in previous years attracted criticism for the behaviour of some participants. Organisers have encouraged marchers not to litter or engage in other antisocial behaviour.

The London edition is part of an international movement. Today is also the day of the Santacon in New York.