Alys Key

The electorate will get the final say on the Brexit deal, according to environment minister and prominent Brexiteer Michael Gove.

Gove wrote in the Daily Telegraph that the British people will have a chance to reject the final deal during the next general election.

The next election is currently expected in 2022, three years after the UK is due to leave the EU.

Read more: Brexit deal: Here's how British politicians reacted

Insisting that the British people will be "in control", Gove wrote that after a two-year transition period, the UK would be able to diverge from EU law.

"If the British people dislike the arrangement that we have negotiated with the EU, the agreement will allow a future government to diverge."

Following the announcement yesterday that an initial agreement had been reached between the EU and the UK on citizens' rights and payment, Brexit negotiations are set to move on to the next stage.

European council president Donald Tusk said that negotiations for the implementation of a transition period should begin immediately.

Read more: Brexit breakthrough: Sadiq Khan praises Theresa May's "u-turn" in talks