Alys Key

Londoners are most likely to splash out on Christmas-related fashion shopping, spending almost £100 on a single outfit, findings by Westfield reveal.

Shoppers in the capital spend £24 more than the average UK resident on their Christmas gladrags, investing £91 in smart shirts and sparkly shoes.

Read more: The only four watches to give at Christmas

Londoners are also most likely to go the whole hog with their festive looks by buying three items of clothing. But it's northerners who are most likely to buy new party clothes.

But this year's surprise trend has nothing to do with going out, as the pyjama mamas rule the roost. According to Westfield's research, 12.5m women are keen to slip into a new set of sleepwear this Christmas. Partners, take note.

The majority of people want a new item of clothing for party season, but women are more likely to hunt down occasionwear than men, with 77 per cent on the hunt for some Christmas clothing compared to 61 per cent of men.

The most popular choices were a new dress, which two thirds of women are looking for, while a third of men are likely to buy a new smart shirt.

Read more: Big Fat Christmas Quiz: What will we be up to this Christmas?

Millennials lead the shopping charge, with six per cent of under-30s even buying as many as 10 new items.

If the thought of all this shopping makes you feel giddy, you're not alone. More than half (55 per cent) say they enjoy the Christmas shopping experience, though the majority (58 per cent) would also rather complete their gift-buying mission alone.