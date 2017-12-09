Alys Key

The number of million pound house sales in London dropped in the first half of the year.

There were 298 fewer top-end sales in the capital, a drop of seven per cent. This coincided with a national decline of one per cent, according to the latest house price data from Lloyds Bank.

But London still has the majority of high-priced homes, with a total of 3,950 being sold in the first six months of the year. The next-highest region was the south east, where a 15 per cent increase brought the total to 1,497.

This means eight in 10 sales for £1m or more take place in London or the south east.

Meanwhile, the north west was the biggest riser. Some 132 properties sold for more than £1m, marking an increase of 55 per cent.

Yorkshire and the Humber was also up 45 per cent, and the region also experienced the biggest increase in average price for homes worth more than £1m, up five per cent.

The average price for high-end houses only increased in two other regions: the west midlands and the south east. The overall average price has fallen consecutively for three years.

Sarah Deaves, private banking director at Lloyds Bank said: "With the Office for Budget Responsibility revising down forecasts for house prices and housing transactions we expect this slowing to continue into the new year. This could mean that it takes longer for people to sell a million pound property or find their new dream home."

The fall in sales during the first six months of the year partly reflects a surge of buying in early 2016 ahead of changes to stamp duty. But some industry observers see more grey clouds on the horizon with overall UK house price growth falling for the first time since July.

