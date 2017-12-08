Courtney Goldsmith

We've all been there: the work Christmas party raged on until the early hours of the morning, but now it's 8am and you're back at your desk with a pounding headache.

Well, don't give up and go home just yet, because Pop & Rest has just launched a pod-style hotel at Monument in London offering a quite space for City workers to recharge for an hour or two during the day.

PopPods, as it's called, claims to be the first space where Londoners can rest, refresh and relax throughout the day.

Read more: No underground pod hotel for London - for now

The space is equipped with four pods in a convenient location for City workers to take a nap, mediate or just do some yoga in peace and quiet.

With your booking, you'll receive your own pod fit with a bed, as well as access to showers, tea, coffee and fruit, and you can stash your belongings - namely your phone - in a locker for safekeeping and ultimate levels of relaxation.

Pop & Rest cites a 2002 study by Harvard University that proved taking a 30-minute nap could improve the performance and productivity of workers.

Power naps also lower the risk of heart disease and improve alertness, it said.

Private spaces can be booked for a minimum of 30 minutes up to two hours.

Sleep tight.

Read more: This is the perfect pillow you need for desk napping