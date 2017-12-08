Alys Key

An Aim-listed underwriting company has bagged an aristocratic addition to its board.

Helios Underwriting has appointed Edward Fitzalan Howard, the Duke of Norfolk, as a non-executive director.

As well as his court career, in which the Duke holds the ceremonial title of Earl Marshal, he has also forged a business career.

He has founded two businesses, energy company Sigas and waste management business Parkwood, both of which he later sold.

He brings with him an extensive list of current directorships to disclose, including limited companies associated with Arundel Castle and lithium battery maker Oxis Energy.

He has also previously been a member of Lloyd's, and now holds a stake in Helios.

Helios confirmed a 26 per cent uplift in underwriting capacity for 2018 last month, following the Lloyd's Capacity Auctions.

