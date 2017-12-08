Courtney Goldsmith

The government has named and shamed 260 companies for failing to pay their employees the minimum wage - including Primark and Sports Direct.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) said the employers had failed to pay a total of 16,000 workers at least minimum wage rates, with retail, hairdressing and hospitality business among the worst offenders.

It said government investigators identified £1.7m in back pay and fined employers £1.3m for underpayment.

Common reasons for errors made included failing to pay workers travelling between jobs, deducting money from pay for uniforms and not paying for overtime.

A spokesperson for Primark, which confirmed it failed to pay £231,973.12 to more than 9,000 workers, said: “The average amount paid per employee was £23.75 and relates to a workwear policy that was changed in 2016 and also to administration costs for court orders involving a small number of staff.

"The company is committed to the National Minimum Wage and has apologised to the employees concerned. It has also reviewed its procedures in order to avoid this situation re-occurring.”

Sports Direct failed to pay nearly 400 workers a total of £167,036.24. A spokesperson said: "This matter relates to the historical situation in our warehouse that was widely publicised in 2016, for which we apologised at the time. We cooperated fully with HMRC to make back payments to Sports Direct staff who were affected. We are committed to treating all our people with dignity and respect, and we pay above the National Minimum Wage."

Business minister Margot James said there was no excuse for not paying staff the wages they're entitled to, and that the government would come down hard on companies that break the rules.

"That’s why today we are naming hundreds of employers who have been short changing their workers; and to ensure there are consequences for their wallets as well as their reputation, we’ve levied millions in back pay and fines," James said.

Bryan Sanderson, chairman of the Low Pay Commission, added that employers have suggested that the risk of being named encourages them to focus on compliance.

"Further, it is good to see that HMRC continues to target large employers who have underpaid a large number of workers, as well as cases involving only a few workers, where workers are at risk of the most serious exploitation."

