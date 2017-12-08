UK industrial production fell flat in October

Emma Haslett

Output in the UK's industrial sector was completely flat in October, official figures have shown, the first time in seven months the figure has failed to rise.

The Office for National Statistics said growth in industrial production was flat between September and October, although it rose 3.6 per cent compared with the same month last year, slightly higher than the 3.5 per cent analysts had expected.

The rise was driven by manufacturing output, which rose 3.9 per cent year on year, while car production rose 4.6 per cent between September and October, despite the industry's representative body saying earlier this week that sales in the UK are a "major concern".

Growth in the sector was also boosted by mining and quarrying, which rose 2.7 per cent month-on-month, although it was dragged lower by a 3.3 per cent fall in electricity and gas production, thanks to an unusually warm October.

"While domestic demand for manufactured goods has recently been decent, weakened consumer purchasing power and business caution over investment amid economic, political and Brexit uncertainties are a challenging combination for manufacturers," said Howard Archer, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club.

"This has been reinforced by increased prices for capital goods and big-ticket consumer durable goods."

