Deposits for first-time buyers in London will hit £250,000 by 2027

Emma Haslett

Deposits for first-time buyers in the capital could rise as high as £250,000 in the next decade, a shocking new study has suggested.

The study, by L&C Mortgages, showed first-time buyers in London will be expected to stump up £244,842 to buy a home by 2027, a 75 per cent rise on the current average of £139,987.

Across the UK, the average deposit will rise nearly 60 per cent to £81,468, which will equate to 28 per cent of the average property's value.

While deposits in London are expected to rise the most, Brighton and Hove will come a close second: the forecast suggested first-time buyers in the area will be expected to stump up £125,280, 62 per cent more than the current average deposit of £77,407.

Bristol, Norwich and Edinburgh will all see rises of more than 55 per cent, while deposits in Manchester, Leeds, Cardiff and Southampton will rise more than 50 per cent.

Belfast will experience the lowest rise, with first-time buyers expected to shell out a mere 41 per cent more in 2027 - a comparatively cheap £41,755.

Read more: Revealed: Housebuilders' reliance on overseas workers

UK cities Deposit today 2027 deposit Increase London £139,987 £244,842 75% Brighton and Hove £77,407 £125,280 62% Bristol £58,035 £92,062 59% Norwich £40,890 £63,364 55% Edinburgh £37,661 £58,204 55% Southampton £45,262 £69,349 53% Cardiff £34,400 £51,485 50% Leeds £29,589 £44,252 50% Manchester £28,672 £42,912 50% Birmingham £30,602 £45,564 49% Plymouth £36,384 £53,806 48% Sheffield £26,193 £38,797 48% Glasgow £21,876 £32,291 48% Nottingham £25,132 £36,650 46% Newcastle upon Tyne £26,037 £38,046 46% Liverpool £21,292 £30,716 44% Belfast £29,682 £41,755 41%

Glimmer of hope?

Those climbing the first rung of the housing ladder may be lucky, though: figures published yesterday by Halifax suggested house price growth fell in November for the first time in four months.

Jonathan Hopper, managing director of Garrington Property Finders, suggested the dip was due to property hitting a ceiling in affordability.

"With wages falling in real terms and buyers wary of overpaying while the market is in flux, even the most determined buyers are willing to walk away if the price isn’t right," he said.

Read more: Home buyers need to save for 27 years for a deposit in this London borough