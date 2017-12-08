Which industry's workers are under the most pressure?

Caitlin Morrison

They might be unpopular, but perhaps we ought to be more sympathetic towards estate agents - as they're working in in the most high pressure industry, according to new research.

Data compiled by salary benchmarking site Emolument shows real estate professionals are the most pressured workers, while technology specialists "enjoy a more nurturing work environment".

Emolument asked workers the following three questions:

Does your boss invade your personal time?

Has the amount of work you are doing ever made you physically ill?

Have you ever felt bullied at work?

The group then compiled a pressure score based on the answers.

The research shows more than two thirds of construction and real estate employees report having been bullied at work, and 83 per cent have worked until becoming ill.

Meanwhile, women reported poorer working conditions than men on all three counts, with 57 per cent of women stating that they had worked until becoming ill, against 48 per cent of men who gave the same response.

"While transparency on company and sector performance when it comes to well-being at work is not widely available, standards are likely to improve thanks to pressure from millennials, especially in industries where they are most ubiquitous such as technology. Other industries will have to play catch up if they want to retain their competitive advantage," said Alice Leguay, chief marketing officer and co-founder at Emolument.

Have a look at the findings in full:

Industry Does your boss invade your personal time? Has the amount of work you are doing ever made you physically ill? Have you ever felt bullied at work? Pressure Score 1 Apps, Web, eCommerce 13% 29% 43% 28% 2 Technology & Telecoms 15% 43% 33% 31% 3 Public sector 30% 33% 44% 36% 4 Retail 33% 50% 30% 38% 5 Insurance 27% 54% 38% 40% 6 Transportation 20% 60% 40% 40% 7 Services, Tourism, Restaurants 33% 50% 38% 40% 8 Consulting 33% 46% 43% 41% 9 Consumer Goods 25% 50% 50% 42% 10 Charity 57% 29% 43% 43% 11 Energy, Mining, Chemicals, Environmental 25% 58% 50% 44% 12 Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 33% 36% 64% 44% 13 Financial Services 38% 52% 46% 45% 14 Healthcare 43% 67% 29% 46% 15 Manufacturing 27% 57% 57% 47% 16 Media 30% 67% 78% 58% 17 Construction & Real Estate 71% 83% 67% 74%



