Brexit deal: Here's how British politicians reacted

After months of wrangling and a few near-misses, Jean-Claude Juncker and Theresa May finally confirmed this morning that "sufficient progress" had been made in Brexit talks to begin the second phase.
The decision was welcomed by many, although Juncker said "we still have a lot to do". Here's what Theresa May's rivals in Westminster (and Nigel Farage) said:
|Keir Starmer, Labour shadow Brexit secretary
|
“Despite being two months later than originally planned, it is encouraging that the European Commission has recommended sufficient progress in the Brexit negotiations.
“The priority for both sides now must be to agree transitional arrangements on the same basic terms as we have now. That means staying in the single market and a customs union for a time-limited period. We will also need to know the political price of the deal struck and the impact any compromise that has been agreed will have on our future relationship with the EU.
“As the talks now move on to a discussion about Britain’s future relationship with the European Union, Theresa May must seriously reflect on her approach to the negotiations so far. We cannot have another year of chaos and confusion or the farcical scenes we saw earlier on in the week that put jobs and the economy at risk.”
|Vince Cable, Liberal Democrat leader
|"This agreement is welcome as it reduces the risk of a catastrophic No Deal Brexit. It also includes a role for the EU Court of Justice for eight years, a notable concession. But how long will this deal last before it is torn apart by Theresa May's own MPs? And what will happen next, seeing as the Cabinet hasn't even discussed yet what the final Brexit outcome should look like?
"There are still two opposing views in government, those who want a close arrangement with the EU and those who want to tear apart decades of work building ties with our closest trading partner. And there is still no solution over how to prevent a border between Ireland and Northern Ireland. The biggest obstacle to the government's Brexit plans is being kicked into the long grass.
"The government is still a long way from a final deal, and even further from delivering on what the Brexiters promised.
"At the end of this process it is the British people, not Tory MPs and the DUP, who should get to decide whether the deal is good enough."
|Nigel Farage, former leader of Ukip
|"A deal in Brussels is good news for Mrs May as we can now move on to the next stage of humiliation."
|Arlene Foster, DUP leader
|
"We have the very clear confirmation that the entirity of the United Kingdom is leaving the European Union, leaving the single market, leaving the customs union.
"There are still matters there that we would have liked to have seen clarified. We ran out of time essentially, we needed to go back again and talk about those matters."