Berkeley Group shares have shot up: Here's why

Shares in housebuilder Berkeley Group soared higher this morning after it said profits had jumped more than a third and hiked long-term guidance.

Interim results published this morning showed pre-tax profits had risen 36 per cent to £533.3m in the six months to the end of October, on a 14 per cent rise in revenues.

It said it now expects to make pre-tax profits of £3.3bn in the five years from May 2016, up from the £3bn it had originally forecast. In the two years to the end of April 2019, it said it expects profits to hit £1.5bn.

Shares in the company were up nine per cent at 4,192p in early trading.

Berkeley is unique among housebuilders in that it does not rely on the government's Help to Buy scheme. Nonetheless, it said it delivered 2,117 homes during the period, accounting for more than 10 per cent of the capital's new private and affordable homes.

But Tony Pidgley, the company's chairman, said housing is "not a numbers game".

Although shareholders complained about his pay packet at the company's annual general meeting earlier this year, Pidgley remained philosophical.

"Most major development opportunities today involve complex brownfield sites that require a huge amount of time, expertise and capital to bring them forward and a commitment on all sides to share the risks and rewards, often over one or more decades," he said.

