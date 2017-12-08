Alys Key

DUP leader Arlene Foster has welcomed the agreement of a deal for Brexit, but said there are still issues which need to be "clarified".

Just days after her party's intervention scuppered the finalisation of a Brexit deal, the former First Minister of Northern Ireland said she was reassured by the agreement which means Brexit talks can now progress to a second phase.

She said in an interview with Sky News that she welcomed the agreement because "there is no red line down the Irish sea".

She added: "We have the very clear confirmation that the entirity of the United Kingdom is leaving the European Union, leaving the single market, leaving the customs union."

But she said that the all-night negotiations had failed to give those involved enough time to finalise some aspects of the deal.

"There are still matters there that we would have liked to have seen clarified," she said. "We ran out of time essentially, we needed to go back again and talk about those matters."

Meanwhile Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the Brexit deal had "achieved all we set out to achieve". He added: "This is not the end, it is the end of the beginning."

