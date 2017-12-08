Courtney Goldsmith

British Airways will close its final salary pension scheme and replace it with a flexible plan, the airline's owner International Airlines Group (IAG) said today.

The changes aim to address BA's £2.8bn pension deficit, as of 2015.

After consulting with trade unions and employees, IAG said it would launch its new flexible benefits scheme in April 2018, under which employees can opt for cash instead of a pension.

It will replace the main UK defined benefit scheme, the New Airways Pension Scheme (Naps), and the main UK defined contribution scheme, the British Airways Retirement Plan (Barp).

Naps had already closed to new members in 2003, but it represents around 47 per cent of BA's active employees. Those employees will be offered a choice of transition agreements including a cash lump sum, additional company pension contributions or additional pension benefits in Naps prior to its closure.

"The overall financial impact on British Airways will depend, in part, on the transition arrangements members select," the company said.

BA first proposed the idea of a flexible pension scheme in September, saying it had pumped £3.5bn into Naps but the deficit had still risen to £3.7bn in March.

"The changes are subject to Naps trustees agreeing to amend the scheme's rules to enable closure to future accrual," IAG said.

