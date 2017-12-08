Catherine Neilan

Donald Tusk has said negotiators should begin discussing transition "immediately" - and set out his vision of what that would entail.

The European Council President, who spoke shortly after Jean-Claude Juncker and Theresa May revealed the breakthrough in Brexit negotiations, said it was essential to negotiate transition quickly "so that people and businesses have clarity about the situation".

Tusk acknowledged the UK's request for a two-year period, during which we would continue to remain within the Single Market and customs union. "Naturally, we have our conditions," he said. Among those were that the UK would "respect the whole of EU law, including new laws".

He added: "Clearly during the transition period, EU decision making will continue among 27 member states without the UK... [but] all of what I have said seems to be the only reasonable solution and is in the interest of all our citizens that it is agreed as soon as possible."

"This is why I ask EU leaders to mandate our negotiators to start these talks immediately."

Tusk also called for "exploratory" discussions to begin "in order to explore the British vision of its future relationship with the EU."

"We are ready to start preparing a close EU-UK partnership in trade but also in the fight against terrorism and international crime, as well as security, defence and foreign policy," he said.

"While being satisfied with today's agreement, which is obviously the personal success of Prime Minister Theresa May, let us remember that the most difficult challenge is still ahead. We all know that breaking up is hard. But breaking up and building a new relation is much harder.

"Since the Brexit referendum, a year and a half has passed. So much time has been devoted to the easier part of the task. And now, to negotiate a transition arrangement and the framework for our future relationship, we have de facto less than a year. "