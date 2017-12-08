The pound has slipped despite a breakthrough in Brexit talks

Courtney Goldsmith

The pound has edged lower despite an early morning announcement that Brexit talks would move on to their second phase.

Following overnight gains that took the currency to as high as $1.35 against the US dollar, sterling slipped back down 0.05 per cent below its opening price to $1.3467.

"The response in the pound to the announcement may come as a surprise given just how significant today’s agreement is but it’s worth noting that this has been in the making over the last couple of weeks and it was in both sides interest to get this done today," said Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at Oanda.

"Had the two sides failed to come to an agreement then the downside in the pound may well have been far greater.

"We’ve seen a rally in the pound over the last couple of weeks on the expectation of a deal being agreed so what we may be seeing is simply a case of buying the rumour and selling the fact."

Jean-Claude Juncker confirmed this morning that Brexit talks can move onto the second phase of negotiations, meaning post-Brexit trade talks will finally be on the table.

