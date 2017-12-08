Catherine Neilan

Prime Minister Theresa May was last night poised to make an early hours dash to Brussels in the event of a breakthrough on the Irish border impasse holding up Brexit talks.

Negotiations between Brussels and London stretched late into the night, in the hope that the two sides could nail down a Brexit deal before an early morning press conference.

European Council President Donald Tusk revealed last night he would give a speech to media at 6:50am today but gave no indication of what he would say, beyond an update on Brexit.

May spoke with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in separate telephone calls last night, in an attempt to reach agreement on avoiding a hard border in Ireland and keep the Brexit schedule on track.

Conversations continued with the DUP, which scuppered a deal on the Irish border on Monday after balking at “regulatory alignment” planned between Northern Ireland and the Republic. Some of the text in the updated proposal is expected to be tweaked to appease the DUP, but the “core” will stay to keep Dublin onside.

The border impasse must be broken before the European Commission agrees “sufficient progress” has been made to let talks move on to trade.

