Today's City Moves cover infrastructure, leveraged finance and mining. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Legal & General

LGIM Real Assets (Legal & General) has appointed Marija Simpraga as infrastructure strategist as it continues to successfully build its infrastructure capabilities, investing in strategic infrastructure assets which stimulate economic growth. Marija previously worked at Bloomberg as European utilities equity research associate and team leader, where she focused on clean energy and the equity side of the infrastructure market. In her new role at LGIM Real Assets, Marija will report to Rob Martin, director of research, and be responsible for view formation and thought leadership on infrastructure investment opportunities, as well as contributing to fund strategy and the development of new investment products.

MUFG

MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group) has strengthened its leveraged finance division with the appointment of Alice Gastaldi as head of non-investment grade syndications. Alice starts the role at the end of February, and will be based in London, reporting into Mathias Noack, co-head debt capital markets – loans and bonds. Alice will be heading the non-investment grade loan syndicate, with oversight for primary structuring and distribution of syndicated non-investment grade corporate and leveraged loans. Alice joins MUFG from UniCredit, where she was a managing director for global syndicate – market coverage and trading, based in London. She has nearly 15 years of experience in leveraged finance, having also worked for MV Credit, Morgan Stanley, and RBS.

Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds has announced that Mike Brown is to replace Gavin Beevers, who will resign from the company’s board with effect from 31 December, as a non-executive director. Mike will join the board as an independent non-executive director with effect from 1 January 2018. Mike is currently a non-exec director of Nevada Copper, an advisor to Pala Investments, a managing partner for Palaris in Africa, and has opened his own mining advisory company. He has more than 35 years’ experience in the resources industry in operational, senior management, and director roles. Mike spent 6 years in Switzerland as the managing director technical at Pala where he oversaw all technical aspects of the investments, including the risks associated with resource performance, project management, ramp up, operations, and the associated working capital and financial controls. Prior to joining Pala he spent 21 years with De Beers in southern Africa in various roles culminating in the post of chief operating officer where he was accountable for five operating mines.

