Oliver Gill

London permanent jobs hit a six-month high, according to figures released today.

But headhunter trade body the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) warned businesses were increasingly struggling to fill roles in the capital.

The number of candidates placed into permanent positions in the capital increased to the greatest extent since May. Permanent placements also increased across the UK as a whole, extending a current sequence of 16 months of growth.

"Despite the current uncertainties caused by Brexit and political turmoil, employers are still hiring in significant volume," said REC chief executive Kevin Green. "What is concerning is that recruiters tell us there are fewer people to fill the roles available in the capital, especially in accounting and finance.

Read more: City of London job vacancies have fallen 11 per cent in a year

"Having less access to candidates can have severe effects, restricting businesses’ ability to grow which means they won’t be able to create jobs or increase pay for staff. Although some hirers are responding by raising starting salaries in an attempt to attract scarce talent, there’s no evidence yet this is leading to pay increases for the wider workforce and those who fail to hire will find themselves in dire straits."

He continued: "It is absolutely vital that the government creates certainty for EU workers already here [in London]."

Read more: London's jobs boom just keeps going as new roles reach 15-month high