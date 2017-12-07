Wally Pyrah

Overseas raiders have a good record in Hong Kong’s richest race of the season, the £2.5m Hong Kong Cup (8.30am) over 1m2f.

Since 1999, foreign-trained horses have won this race a dozen times.

Last season’s Group One Hong Kong Queen Elizabeth II Cup winner Neorealism from Japan, and British challenger Poet’s Word, runner up in both the Group One Irish Champion Stakes and Group One Champion Stakes at Ascot, spearhead the foreign raiders.

Local hopes rest with three-time Group One winner WERTHER, who is on four wins from five starts over course and distance, and was considered only 80 percent fit when winning the Jockey Club Cup three weeks back.

For those interested in a couple of long shots, keep an eye on local hopes Time Warp and Secret Weapon.

The Hong Kong Sprint (6.40am) over six furlongs is possibly the race of the day.

Horses from Hong Kong, France, America and Japan compose an intriguing event where both the pace of the race and the draw are important factors.

MR STUNNING has lived up to his name with two impressive wins this season, and from stall four is going to be hard to beat.

His main local rival Lucky Bubbles has never seen daylight down the home stretch in recent runs, and is better than his form shows.

French hope SIGNS OF BLESSING produced the fastest closing sectional time when fifth from the outside draw last year.

This time from stall five he could prove the best each-way value in the race.

POINTERS - SUNDAY

Mr Stunning 6.40am Sha Tin

Signs Of Blessing e/w 6.40am Sha Tin

Werther 8.30am Sha Tin