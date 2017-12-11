Business must do more to fight for human rights

Richard Karmel

Yesterday was International Human Rights Day, dedicated to recognising the adoption by the new UN Assembly of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UNDHR) on 10 December 1948.

The start of its seventieth anniversary is an opportune moment to take stock of the role that business has played in respecting human rights.

It’s also an opportunity for us to question whether it will take another 70 years for business, as one of our major stakeholders in society, to understand its responsibilities in this area.

Business does not set out to harm people. Apple, in outsourcing its manufacture of iPads to Foxconn of Taiwan, did not set out to be linked in the public eye to 13 suicides in six months because of poor working conditions at Foxconn.

However, if Apple had been more thorough at the outset in its due diligence of this new supplier, perhaps these deaths may have been avoided.

Multi-national companies, such as Apple, are leviathans; they have their own culture and values.

They also have long, and, in many cases, little understood supply chains.

Their activities impact millions of people – be it their own employees, employees within their supply chain, the communities in which they operate, as well as consumers.

It was only in 2011 that business was given guidance on how it is supposed to apply the UNDHR through the adoption of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs).

These set out the respective responsibilities of business to respect human rights and how to address abuse.

Then, in 2015, the UNGP Reporting Framework was launched by Mazars and Shift, which has since been adopted by many of the world’s largest firms.

We also have an EU directive which is requiring all public companies with over 500 employees to report on how they respect human rights.

The mistake by most businesses is to see human rights solely as a compliance or legal issue. First and foremost, it is a performance and cultural issue.

Businesses that respect human rights tend to have a good understanding of the wider operating risks.

These are companies that attract the best new employees – as Marks and Spencer’s Louise Nicholls recently said: “human rights is to business what a canary was to the mine.”

Hopefully, it will not take another 70 years for business to properly understand that the reactions of its stakeholders are its best canaries.