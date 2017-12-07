Thursday 7 December 2017 5:36pm

Shultz demands treaty on "United States of Europe" - and those who don't sign up will be kicked out of EU

 
Catherine Neilan
Follow Catherine
TOPSHOT-FRANCE-EUROPE-MIGRANTS-DEMO
Shultz says a more united Europe would be better placed to deal with mass migration (Source: Getty)

The former president of the European Parliament has called for a treaty to create a "United States of Europe", adding that anyone refusing to sign up should be kicked out of the EU automatically.

German politician Martin Shultz told the SPD during a party congress that the constitutional treaty would establish a United States of Europe, "a Europe that is no threat to its member states, but a beneficial addition".

He wanted to see the creation of this federal entity by 2025, he added.

Shultz, who recently campaigned against Angela Merkel in the German general election, posted his position on Twitter, in both German and English.

He said: "A convention shall draft this treaty in close cooperation with the civil society and the people. Its results will then be submitted to all member states. Any state that won’t ratify this treaty will automatically leave the EU."

He claimed a more united Europe would better be able to meet future challenges, such as climate change, multinational taxation and mass migration. It would also help ward off threats from the rise of far right parties throughout the continent.

Tags

Related articles

Brexit is enabling the federalist eurocrats to stage a power grab
Rachel Cunliffe
Rachel Cunliffe | Staff

Juncker: Those wanting a Brexit no deal have no friends in European Commission
Catherine Neilan
Catherine Neilan | Staff

Why is the UK is still bending over backwards to please Brussels?
Graeme Leach
Graeme Leach | Contributor