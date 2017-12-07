Rebecca Smith

The consultation on radical plans to pedestrianise Oxford Street has been extended into next year, after residents called for more time to consider the proposals.

Westminster City Council said feedback from residents had been to extend the consultation timings to give people more time to submit their views over Christmas, with the mayor and Transport for London giving the green light to an extension.

The consultation which began at the beginning of November was set to close on Sunday 17 December, but it now won't close until Wednesday 3 January.

Mayor Sadiq Khan wants a traffic-free space in central London in time for the full launch of Elizabeth Line services, with work set to get underway next year. The plan is to get a traffic-free area in the West End by December 2018.

The deputy leader of Westminster City council, councillor Robert Davis, said:

We have listened closely to our residents and others who have asked us to extend the consultation period and we are pleased to be able to do so, particularly over the holiday season where people may have more time. We’ve made lots of information available to the public about out plans and we want to give everyone, particularly those who will be directly affected, the greatest opportunity to consider the detailed proposals and submit their views as we want to hear from as many people as possible.

Last month, the plans were unveiled to restrict east-west traffic from entering Oxford Street between Orchard Street and Oxford Circus.

The proposals are intended to address air quality concerns, the high frequency of collisions - around 60 a year, and severe overcrowding during the busiest parts of the day.

The introduction of the Elizabeth Line is expected to significantly increase visitor numbers in the area, according to Transport for London.

If given the green light, the transformation of Oxford Street would be delivered in three phases with the full revamp in place by 2021.

Alex Williams, director of City planning at TfL, said the extension "will allow residents, businesses and visitors to the local area more opportunity to respond to the proposals, which are designed to secure Oxford Street and the wider district's future as an unrivalled place to live, work and visit".

The timescale of the transformation plan:

First stage of Oxford Street pedestrianisation All east-west traffic restricted from entering between Orchard Street and Oxford Circus

North-south routes would be maintained through that section

New seating placed along the street

Cyclists to dismount when travelling the section

Just two bus routes to operate along Oxford Street

More than 2km of pavements widened to provide more space

Six new pedestrian crossings along Wigmore Street

New taxi ranks created close to Oxford Street to allow black cabs to pick up and drop off passengers



