Transport for London (TfL) has awarded a contract for works on four future Elizabeth Line stations, as the £14.8bn Crossrail project edges closer to completion.

TfL said today that the contract has been awarded to J. Murphy & Sons Limited to deliver step-free access and station improvements at Hanwell, Iver, Langley and Taplow stations on the west of the Elizabeth Line route.

Howard Smith, operations director for the Elizabeth Line, said that the four stations had not previously been accessible for some passengers.

"The Elizabeth Line will transform the lives of local customers for years to come connecting them to new destinations in London and beyond," Smith added.

Improvements planned include new lifts and footbridges to Elizabeth Line platforms, while an entirely new station building is being constructed at Iver.

The plan is for all 41 stations on the Elizabeth Line to have step-free access when the new railway is fully open in December 2019, and that runs alongside a target set by mayor Sadiq Khan to have 40 per cent of the London Underground network step-free by 2022.

Val Shawcross, deputy mayor for transport, said: “The Elizabeth line is going to transform travel across the capital and it’s only right that every station will have step-free access. It’s vital that our transport network is accessible to all and that’s why we’re investing more in making our stations step-free than ever before.”

TfL takes over the running of 11 stations between Acton Main Line and Taplow from Sunday 10 December.

When the line is fully complete, it will carry over 200m passengers a year, boosting central London's rail capacity by 10 per cent. Passengers from Reading and Heathrow will be able to travel through central London to the West End and the City without needing to switch trains.

The next milestone for TfL will be in May next year, when TfL Rail runs stopping services between Paddington and Heathrow, taking over from Heathrow Connect and part of the Great Western inner suburban service.

Station improvements Hanwell: Two new lifts to provide step-free access to the platforms

Refurbished entrances and subway Iver: Three new lifts providing step-free access to the platforms

New entrance including new ticket hall, ticket machines and information screens Langley: Three new lifts and a new footbridge providing step-free access to the platforms

Refurbished ticket hall including new ticket gates and information screens Taplow: Two new lifts and a footbridge providing step-free access to platforms

Refurbished ticket hall and information screens

Refurbished waiting rooms and toilets

