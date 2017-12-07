Alys Key

Part of Fuel Juice Bars has been squeezed into administration, due to headwinds in the UK's retail market.

The chain has shut up shop at nine of its shopping centre locations this week, leading to 46 redundancies. This includes a site at Westfield in London's White City.

The company is now fighting to continue trading from its remaining sites while paying off its debts. Further job losses could be on the cards at 27 sites if it is not successful.

Administrators at RSM have been appointed to advise on the restructuring.

The group, which is more than a decade old, has expanded rapidly since acquiring competitor Get Juicy. But macroeconomic conditions including consistently declining footfall to shopping centres has weighed on its business.

Chief executive Chris Sullivan left the company in September as Fuel's founder Jamie Weston returned to address the underperformance.

Get Juicy, now renamed Fuel Juice England and Wales, has been put into administration on Monday and its nine sites closed. As well as Westfield, this includes Derby, Leeds White Rose, Milton Keynes, Solihull, Sunderland, Tunbridge Wells, Uxbridge, and Warrington.

Meanwhile the main company, which continues to operate from 27 stores across England, Wales and Scotland, is now liable for guarantees relating to the acquired business.

The company's management is now proposing a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) in order to continue trading while it restructures.

