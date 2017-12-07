Joe Hall

Paceman Mitchell Starc has warned England that Australia's bowling attack can become even fiercer in the third Test in Perth.

Starc, who has taken 14 wickets during Australia's victories in the first two Tests, says he and fellow fast bowler Pat Cummins are relishing the opportunity to fire at England on the WACA's renowned quick surface next week.

England have only won once at the WACA — in 1978 — and with the pressure on them to avoid defeat at the Perth venue for first time since 1986 in order to save the Ashes, Starc says he is ready to get stuck in.

"The exciting thing is our bowling group can still get better," he said.

"We've obviously managed to take 40 wickets in the last couple of weeks and do some really good things, but I think there's still a lot of room for improvement. It's great to be on top.

"Gazza [Lyon] is bowling outstandingly at the moment. That allows the other three of us to do what we need to do from one end if we need be. Then Josh [Hazlewood] does what he does and allows Pat [Cummins] and me to bowl as fast as we want."

The third Test, which starts on December 14, will be the final Ashes match to be played at the WACA before international matches are moved to the new 60,000 seater Optus Stadium.

Starc is hoping for a hospitable bowling surface for the venue's swansong.

"I hope we see a nice, fast, bouncy wicket — a WACA of old — and we can get stuck into their batters again," said the 27-year-old.

"It's another chance for us to go with hopefully a good fast and bouncy track at the WACA — the last of the bigger Tests at the WACA — and hopefully a good track is prepared for us.”

England could turn to a paceman of their own to exploit the Perth surface, with Mark Wood being given a chance to impress selectors after being included in a two-day England Lions warm-up against a Cricket Australia XI in Perth on Saturday.

The 27-yer-old played Test cricket for England against South Africa this summer but has missed most of the season with a heel injury.