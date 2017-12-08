The job hunt is on for Santa and his elves

Andrew Hunter

'Tis the season to bag yourself a Christmas job.

New research from our team of recruitment data elves has revealed that 18,088 festive jobs are still available, despite there being only 17 days left until Christmas.

The job market has seen a stormy year in 2017. And while festive vacancies have dropped overall, it’s still clear that British employers are finding it tough to recruit in key sectors, such as logistics, hospitality, and retail.

December has seen thousands of temporary and part-time warehousing and logistics roles flooding the UK job market.

At the moment, more than 2,800 roles in this sector remain open for candidates are looking to make a bit of extra cash this winter.

Opportunities in retail (1,433 jobs), and hospitality and catering (1,887 jobs) round out the top three focus areas for festive staff.

Customer service experts and salespeople are also very much in demand, with 996 and 870 positions respectively still being advertised.

London and the South East continue to be vacancy hot-spots, playing host to more than 40 per cent of the available roles in the UK.

The lowest number of Christmas jobs are located in Wales and Northern Ireland, with just three per cent of the vacancies based in these two regions.

This festive period brings with it some extremely lucrative opportunities, as on-call doctors and Christmas Day drivers could demand in excess of £500 per day this December.

At the other end of the spectrum, talented gift wrappers and tireless customer service superstars remain among the worst paid, scraping by on minimum wage.

Demand for Santa and his helpers is on the rise, with employers around the UK hunting for more than 50 jolly Santas (a 50 per cent increase on last year’s demand) and opportunities for no less than 12 elves are still open.

Those looking for something even more unique this Christmas can choose from a range of weird and wonderful vacancies this festive season.

Specialist roles for a “Christmas tree manager” and “turkey pluckers” are some of the jobs on offer this year. Have you ever considered being a “Lapland ranger”? Duties include reindeer spotting, husky driving, and generalised happiness.

Here’s some key stats: