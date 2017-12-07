Lynsey Barber

A former top boss of Europe who oversaw the ride-hailing startup in London, the rest of the UK and across northern Europe has joined a venture capital firm.

Jo Bertram will become an "executive in residence" at EQT Ventures after an awkwardly timed departure from Uber in October, amid a row over its permission to operate in London with regulators.

"With her experience scaling a startup into a profitable business, expanding into new territories, Jo will be able to provide EQT Ventures’ portfolio companies with some insights into what that growth journey looks like and advise on how to navigate it," said EQT in a blog post on Thursday.

“My new role at EQT Ventures allows me to take on a new challenge and focus on what I loved most about my time at Uber — taking a nascent company and helping it scale into a major international organisation,” said Bertram, adding that it was a "natural fit" after Uber.

"I’m looking forward to working with the team and the fund’s portfolio companies on the growth stage of their journeys.”

It was announced a fortnight ago that Spotify's global head of markets Axel Bard Bringéus would join EQT as international expansions partner. EQT is the VC offshoot of the Swedish private equity firm of the same name with offices in London, Amsterdam and Luxembourg, as well as Stockholm,

At Uber, London general manager Tom Elvidge is acting in the same role for the UK while a successor to Bertram is found. The company has also hired its first UK chair, City heavyweight Laurel Powers-Freeling as it fights to retain its licence in the capital, a process which mayor Sadiq Khan has admitted could take years.