Joe Hall

For the first time in history, there will be five teams from a single country in the last 16 of the Champions League after Premier League sides reversed years of underwhelming results by collectively booking their place in the knock-out rounds.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham all progressed as winners of their group, while Chelsea finished second behind Roma in Group C.

That means the Blues can only face Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona or Besiktas in the next round. The four other English sides are not possible opponents as teams can only face a domestic rival in the quarter-finals and beyond.

Likewise, Roma are out of the question as teams cannot meet group stage opposition again until the last eight.

Read more: Why Liverpool's Champions League qualification cost Chelsea and Manchester United over €10m in revenue

Although Chelsea face a daunting task - and Turkish champions Besiktas' record at home and in Europe suggests they will be no soft touch either - even the four group winners could still find themselves facing off against a European heavyweight in the next round.

Reigning champions Real Madrid, 2013 champions Bayern Munich, 2015 and 2017 runners-up Juventus are all in Pot 2 having failed to win their groups.

When is the draw?

The draw takes place on Monday 11 December at 11am UK time at Uefa's headquarters in Switzerland.

Liverpool

Potential opponents:

Real Madrid

Bayern Munich

Juventus

Porto

Shakhtar Donetsk

Basel

Manchester City

Potential opponents:

Real Madrid

Bayern Munich

Juventus

Sevilla

Porto

Basel

Manchester United

Potential opponents:

Real Madrid

Bayern Munich

Juventus

Sevilla

Porto

Shakhtar Donetsk

​Tottenham Hotspur

Potential opponents:

Bayern Munich

Juventus

Sevilla

Porto

Shakhtar Donetsk

Basel

Chelsea

Potential opponents: