Helen Cahill

It's everyone's favourite time of the year - Christmas is around the corner.

Every family has their own Christmas traditions; when to get the tree, which films to watch, when you should open Christmas presents.

But there's a lot we have in common, so how much do you know about British attitudes towards Christmas?

Waitrose has put together its predictions for what we'll be eating and drinking this festive season. See how well you know the UK's festive tastes: