So long Savile Row. Suit aficionados will soon be able to order a bespoke outfit from the comfort of their own home.

Garment maker Bagir has signed an agreement with a body measuring app, with the intention of selling tailored suits online without any fittings.

The Israeli-made app, called Sizer, directs users to take photos on their smartphones which it then converts into measurements. These will then be used by Bagir, to create a custom suit.

The technology has been patented in the US, and is in the process of gaining a patent in Europe. But it has only ever been used to recommend ready-to-wear sizes, meaning this will be the first time it is used for made-to-measure clothing.

"The Sizer technology is excellent and the level of accuracy it is able to obtain is impressive," said Bagir's CEO Eran Itzhak. "In combination with our knowledge of tailoring and the required measurements to make uniquely tailored garments, we are well placed to introduce a very attractive new product to our markets."

The company has predicted that the resulting product will be priced attractively compared to a traditional tailor. The joint project is currently set for launch in three months' time.

Shares in Bagir were up 12.5 per cent this morning at 2.25p. Stocks have never returned to highs of 65p since it crashed after M&S slashed its orders from the suitmaker in 2014.

Last month the group, top Chinese company Ruyi Technology invested in the company, taking a 54 per cent holding.

