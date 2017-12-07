North Korea: War is now an "established fact"

Emma Haslett

The North Korean foreign ministry has warned that a war on the Korean peninsula is "now an established fact", adding: "the remaining question now is when will the war break out?".

KCNA, a state news wire, said a spokesman for the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the US government of "confrontational warmongering remarks", and said the director of the CIA had made a "provocation" by "impudently criticising our supreme leadership".

"The large-scale nuclear war exercises conducted by the US in succession are creating touch-and-go situation on the Korean peninsula and series of violent war remarks coming from the US high-level politicians amid such circumstances have made an outbreak of war on the Korean peninsula an established fact," he said.

"The remaining question now is: when will the war break out?"

He added that North Korea "do not wish for a war, but shall not hide from it".

"Should the US miscalculate our patience and light the fuse for a nuclear war, we will surely make the U.S. dearly pay the consequences with our mighty nuclear force which we have consistently strengthened."