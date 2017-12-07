Alys Key

Just in time for Christmas, the "cocktail avocado" has arrived.

A small number of the miniature stoneless avocados have gone on sale at Marks & Spencer this week, potentially solving the crisis of "avocado hand" among the middle classes - an injury caused by failed attempts to remove the stone.

Not only does the cocktail avocado have no stones, its skin is also edible, meaning the whole fruit can be eaten.

Packs of the fruit will be on sale in December while stocks last for £2 each.

Sainsbury's introduced something similar all the way back in 2005, but the rare nature of the fruit means it is usually only used by Parisian chefs.

It is the result of an unpollinated avocado blossom, which develops into a fruit with no seeds. The avocados are between five and eight cm long.

M&S agronomist Charlotte Curtis said: "This amazing fruit has been on our radar for a couple of years and we’re very excited to have finally been able to get hold of some for our customers to try."

Read more: Sajid Javid tells millennials: Keep eating smashed avocados