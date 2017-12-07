Emma Haslett

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for parts of Scotland as Storm Caroline was expected to bring gusts of up to 90mph and power cuts to parts of the UK.

Forecasters issued an amber weather warning for northern Scotland, with winds of 70mph to 80pmh expected, while 90mph gusts were possible in exposed areas. It warned flying debris could lead to injuries or danger to life.

It said power cuts could occur across Scotland, while commuters should expect widespread disruption to public transport.

It also issued yellow warnings for snow and ice across the Midlands and the western half of the UK on Friday and Saturday.

"Increasingly frequent snow showers already affecting parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Northern England will extend across many other northern and western parts of the UK," it said, adding that between two and five centimetres of snow were "fairly likely", while some parts of the UK will be hit by 10cm-20cm.

In the capital, temperatures will be mild today, before falling to three degrees celsius tomorrow.

The Met Office warned on Tuesday that the capital could be hit by flurries of snow as the temperatures plummet.

❄️ With cold Arctic air moving south across the UK later this week, #snow showers ❄️are expected for some of us. Here are the forecast accumulations for Friday and Saturday ❄️ pic.twitter.com/FzzSmQeVtr — Met Office (@metoffice) December 5, 2017

