Alys Key

FTSE 100 bottling firm Coca-Cola HBC has appointed Zoran Bogdanovic as chief executive.

He replaces Dimitris Lois, who passed away in October.

Shares in the company nudged up slightly in early trading, reaching 2,342p.

Bogdanovic is currently a region director for the firm, which is one of the largest bottling companies for Coca-Cola in the world. He oversees operations in 12 countries and has been a member of the operating committee for four years.

Previously he held roles including general manager of operations in Croatia Switzerland and Greece.

“Following a thorough process and benchmarking exercise, the board is delighted to announce Zoran’s appointment as chief executive officer," said the company's chairman Anastassis David.

"Zoran has a track record of delivering results in diverse markets across our territories. His ability to bring out the best in people and apply innovative thinking to new challenges make him the ideal choice to lead Coca-Cola HBC through its growth era."

The company has been under the leadership of CFO Michalis Imellos since Lois took a medical leave of absence in September.

In that time the firm has reported solid growth, with revenue up six per cent in the most recent update.