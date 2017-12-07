Thursday 7 December 2017 8:57am

Tube delays across London due to a person on the track

 
Caitlin Morrison
There are delays on two Tube lines this morning due to a person on the track.

Piccadilly Circus station is closed "due to a customer incident", Transport for London said.

On the Bakerloo line, there is no service between Paddington and Elephant & Castle and severe delays on the rest of the line. Customers are being asked to avoid using the line altogether.

Lanes are blocked at Piccadilly Circus due to emergency services at the scene.

Meanwhile, there are also severe delays on the District and Circle lines due to an earlier faulty train at Sloane Square, and delays on the Waterloo & City line, also due to a faulty train.

The Samaritans can be contacted 24 hours a day on 116 123. The number is free to call.

