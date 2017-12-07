Tube delays across London due to a person on the track

Caitlin Morrison

There are delays on two Tube lines this morning due to a person on the track.

Piccadilly Circus station is closed "due to a customer incident", Transport for London said.

On the Bakerloo line, there is no service between Paddington and Elephant & Castle and severe delays on the rest of the line. Customers are being asked to avoid using the line altogether.

❗️No service between Paddington and Elephant & Castle and severe delays on the rest of the line due to a person on the track. Your tickets will be accepted on the local buses.



Lanes are blocked at Piccadilly Circus due to emergency services at the scene.

A few lanes are blocked at Piccadilly Circus due to an emergency services incident. Expect delays if approaching the junction. — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) December 7, 2017

Meanwhile, there are also severe delays on the District and Circle lines due to an earlier faulty train at Sloane Square, and delays on the Waterloo & City line, also due to a faulty train.

The Samaritans can be contacted 24 hours a day on 116 123. The number is free to call.