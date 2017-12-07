Ladbrokes Coral and GVC are back in "detailed" takeover talks

Courtney Goldsmith

Ladbrokes Coral and GVC Holdings today said they were in "detailed discussions" about a merger.

GVC, which owns Bwin and Sportingbet among other brands, has proposed a possible takeover offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Ladbrokes.

The cash and stock deal would value the bookmaker at up to £3.9bn.

In a joint statement, the two firms said GVC's chief executive Kenneth Alexander would be the boss of the enlarged group.

Takeover talks between the two firms broke down over the summer due to disputes of the value of Ladbrokes Coral and unease over the government's gambling sector review.