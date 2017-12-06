Oliver Gill

Royal Mail this evening revealed mediation has found common ground in an unsavoury public spat with its main trade union.

The postal giant published details of a report by Professor Lynette Harris, who mediated talks between Royal Mail and the Communication Workers Union (CWU).

Both parties entered into a fresh round of tightly guarded talks at the end of October. They followed a High Court ruling stipulating mediated talks must take place prior to any industrial action taking place.

The CWU had previously planned a 48-hour walkout starting on 19 October after a month of talks on proposed changes to pensions, pay and working practices broke down.

In an after-hours stock market statement, Royal Mail said the mediation process had been "helpful in bringing Royal Mail and the CWU together to advance the discussions". The FTSE 250 firm added:

Mediation has helped both parties to better understand their respective positions.

Yesterday, the CWU, which represents 110,000 postal workers, said it had reached a "philosophical agreement" with Royal Mail.

In today's statement, Royal Mail insisted Harris' recommendations were not legally binding but "have been useful in framing further discussions".

"Royal Mail and the CWU are continuing talks with the aim of reaching agreement on the full range of issues under discussion. Agreement on certain issues is more advanced than on others but all issues remain open for negotiation and final agreement," the statement read.

