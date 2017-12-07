Today's City Moves cover legal eagles, tech and commodities. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Browne Jacobson

Browne Jacobson has appointed leading clinical negligence partner, Matthew Trinder, into its expanding health advisory litigation practice in London. Ranked as a leading individual by independent legal directories, Chambers & Partners, Legal 500 and in Thomson-Reuters ‘Super-lawyers’ category, Matthew joins the firm from BLM where he was a partner in the healthcare team. Prior to that, he was a partner at Bevan Brittan. Matthew is known for his extensive defendant clinical negligence litigation experience for NHSR (NHS Resolution), The Doctors Laboratory (TDL), various NHS trusts and insurers where he has acted on a wide range of complex, high value and high profile cases. He has also acted as a representative for defendants on the High Court User’s Group and on the Law Society Focus Groups on Fixed Costs and Birth Injury Claims. The appointment will support both the growth of the firm’s clinical negligence team in London and the south east.

Colt Technology Services

Colt Technology Services has appointed Louisa Gregory as chief of staff of the company. Louisa forms part of the executive leadership team, reporting directly to Carl Grivner, chief executive. As chief of staff, Louisa will play a pivotal role in ensuring that the company is focused on delivering in key areas of the company’s growth strategy. Louisa has recently relocated to London, after joining Colt in June 2016 in Singapore, where she was responsible for HR operations in Asia, as well as operations of the Singapore entity. Previously, Louisa was chief of staff of Pacnet (now Telstra) and supported the development and execution of the data centre growth strategy across Asia, as well as M&A activity. Louisa’s career spans 22 years with extensive experience in roles across human resources, customer experience and operations in the telecoms industry. Louisa is also a graduate of Harvard Business School.

Macquarie

Macquarie Group has further strengthened its research capability with the appointment of Thomas Price as head of commodities research. Thomas has enjoyed an extensive career in both the mining and investment banking industries. He joins Macquarie from Morgan Stanley where he was head of global commodities research for the last three years. Prior to Morgan Stanley, Thomas held senior positions as an analyst at UBS, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and CitiGroup; and as an analyst at AME Mineral Economics. Before entering research, he worked as an exploration geologist in Australia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Russia. He holds degrees from the University of Sydney and the University of Western Australia.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.