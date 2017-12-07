Oliver Gill

Mid-market accounting specialist BDO has smashed through the $8bn (£6bn) revenue barrier, according to annual results released today.

Global sales rose eight per cent to $8.1bn, with headcount rising by nine per cent to 74,000 people.

Growth was underpinned by a strong performance in the US and China, which both swelled by a tenth.

Boss Keith Farlinger said he was proud the firm had "adapted in a very competitive marketplace" during the year.

Read more: Bell Pottinger collapses into administration, BDO confirms

He added: "BDO continues its ongoing consolidation journey with its expansion to acquiring business-critical players such as cybersecurity companies.

“In this age of acceleration, we will continue to invest in technology, working together with our business partners,

In the future, I do foresee a change in our services approach. We will continue to have the same service lines but will offer our services differently. The operating models for each primary service line will become more aligned and automated in our client-centric model – and all with an advisory element. This is where we can add real value for our clients, in developing new solutions in an increasingly complex business world.

BDO operates in 162 countries and has 1,500 offices.

Read more: Crowdfunding: BDO partner on sealing the industry's cracks